Drake wears ‘Home Alone’ hoodie to dig at Kevin Durant, Warriors (PHOTOS)

Drake has been in a feud with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green and during these 2019 NBA Finals. During Game 1, Drake wore a vintage Dell Curry Raptors jersey That was apparently quite difficult to get a hold of.

Eyes were on the Canadian-born rapper on Sunday as Toronto took on the Golden State Warriors in Game 2. Everyone was waiting for what Drake would be wearing, and he was more accurate with his barb this time around.

Via Twitter:

KEVIN???!??! Drake troll game update for Game 2 pic.twitter.com/qrJyoRWiJ4 — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 3, 2019





Talk around these Finals has centered on whether the Warriors will need Kevin Durant to beat the defensive acumen of these Raptors. By using Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister character from the “Home Alone” series it appears Drake believes Golden State will need Durant to beat his team.

It’s been a hotly-contested matchup during every quarter of these finals, and Durant could be back in either Game 3 or Game 4. He won’t have much time to prepare if he does get back to the hardwood in this final series, but if he’s able to contribute the Warriors need him on both ends of the floor.