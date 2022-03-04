Drake vs Southern Illinois College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Drake vs Southern Illinois How To Watch: Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

Date: Friday, March 4

Game Time: 9:30 ET

Venue: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Drake (22-9), Southern Illinois (16-14)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

Why Drake Will Win

The Bulldogs win on defense. They come up with enough steals and enough transition points to not have to deal with taking changes from three.

They like to play low scoring games with the backcourt forcing mistake after mistake, all while it does a solid job in the rebounding margin.

It’s not that the offense can’t hit the three, but it’s just not a part of its game. It’s been making well over half of its shots from the field over the last five games, including a tough 62-60 battle against Southern Illinois.

The Salukis don’t come up with defensive rebounds and don’t score easily, but …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Southern Illinois Will Win

Southern Illinois has no problem with a low scoring game that comes down to the final moments.

Drake doesn’t like stepping things up and playing in the 70s, and the Salukis should oblige for a third straight time. Yeah, they lost the first two, but they were by a total of just three points.

They have to be a bit better on the free throw line, and they need to be just a wee bit better from the field. They can hit the three – they made 26 of them in the two games before the regular season finale loss to the Bulldogs – and they should be able to keep it close again.

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

Drake vs Southern Illinois: What’s Going To Happen

If you like points, look elsewhere.

This might not be scintillating, but it should be interesting with a back-and-forth fight with every point coming at a premium. Both defenses are great, and turnovers will be a big deal.

It’ll be Drake that once again does a wee bit more in both areas as it holds on for dear life in the final moments.

Story continues

Drake vs Southern Illinois Prediction, Lines

Drake 62, Southern Illinois 58

Line: Drake -3.5, o/u: 127

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: NFL Combine

1: Analysis of Kenny Pickett’s hand size

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1