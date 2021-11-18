Drake trolls Warriors' Draymond Green with 'washed' joke on Instagram

Drake trolls Draymond with 'washed' joke on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Somehow, someway, Drake always finds himself in the conversation. That even includes the first episode of Draymond Green's new podcast, "The Draymond Green Show."

The Warriors star posted a clip of the podcast to his Instagram, including a part where he called out his and Golden State's doubters, especially those who thought he was "washed." Then came Drake the troll.

Drakes comment on draymonds IG post 😭 pic.twitter.com/hP1pn1FKpb — AJB® (@AJBeltran3) November 18, 2021

The two have had a beef and a friendship in the past, and it's clear their relationship is much more the latter right now.

Green even blamed Drake for being fined when he and Steph Curry were late to a team flight last season. Steve Kerr later joked that he fined the rapper to even things out.

With the Warriors off to a red-hot 12-2 start entering Thursday, expect Drake to be sitting courtside watching Green, Curry and Co. in the near future.

