Drake trolls Kevin Durant with 'Home Alone' hoodie in NBA Finals Game 2 originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Drake trolled another Warriors star whose nickname and number are tattooed on his bicep.

The rapper wore a sweatshirt featuring the screaming face of "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin with the caption "KEVIN?!?!?" during Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. Unlike the film's McCallister family, though, the Warriors traveled to Toronto with their Kevin, but Durant again was unable to suit up Sunday night as he recovers from a strained right calf.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Durant has not played since Game 5 of the Warriors' second-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets. The Warriors eliminated the Rockets, then swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals in the first five games without Durant, but lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday to fall into a one-game-to-none hole in the best-of-seven series.

[RELATED: Steph reportedly 'not feeling great' in Game 2 of NBA Finals]

We're not sure if Durant saw Drake's hoodie, but the face on the back of it sure did.

Story continues

Hey @Drake I'm right here, bro. DM me. See you at the BBQ. pic.twitter.com/GTHMKg6LWU — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) June 3, 2019

If that's not a one-off, does Drake owe Culkin royalties?