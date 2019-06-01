Drake trolled Klay Thompson with 'Hotline Bling' dance after Game 1 technical originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Drake might not be in the NBA Finals spotlight for a long time but he's certainly going to have a good time while the lights are on.

The Toronto Raptors superfan enjoyed himself Thursday during the Raptors' 118-109 Game 1 win over the Warriors at Scotiabank Arena. He arrived at the arena in a signed Dell Curry Raptors jersey and got into a small spat with Draymond Green after the final horn sounded.

While the rapper was relatively subdued during Game 1, the antics started to come out as the Warriors began to unravel in the fourth quarter.

When Klay Thompson was hit with a technical foul after being called for an offensive foul on Danny Green, Drake turned on his troll game, hitting Klay with the dance from "Hotline Bling."

Drake hit Klay with the '"Hotline Bling".....Klay said that he was skipping Hotline Bling during the finals pic.twitter.com/RDzRuuP8Ku — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 31, 2019

Savage.

Prior to Game 1, Thompson said he wouldn't be listening to Drake's "soft R&B songs" like "Hotline Bling."

Hey, talk used to be cheap but nowadays it's free, right?

The Warriors will need to rebound in Sunday's Game 2 or else they'll head back to Oakland facing a two-games-to-none series hole. While Kevin Durant's return is expected midway through the series, it will be hard to win four out of five games against a talented Raptors team.

Drake and Toronto are on a mission, just trying to fight to the finish.

OK, I'm done now.