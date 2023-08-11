Drake Stoops taking leadership role in wide receiver room

Aug. 11—Oklahoma's Drake Stoops was a walk-on playing alongside a talented group of receivers when he joined the program five years ago.

The Sooners' roster had future NFL stars in CeeDee Lamb and Marquise Brown, and a soon-to-be first team All-Big 12 selection in Grant Calcaterra. Players like Nick Basquine and Lee Morris were redshirt seniors and adding what the current crop of Sooner coaches would call "competitive depth" to the passing game.

Meanwhile, Stoops was a three-star recruit with offers from Iowa and several Group of Five programs. The 5-10, 175-pound receiver showed he had the talent to play at the next level after amassing 3,390 receiving yards and 39 touchdowns with Norman North.

The son of former OU head coach Bob Stoops was the 20th-ranked prospect in the state of Oklahoma in the 2018 class by 247Sports.

Still, it was obvious the undersized wide receiver had a challenging road ahead to become a contributor for the Sooners.

Now entering his fifth season with Oklahoma, Stoops is far more than a contributor. He's going to be relied on to be a leader for the Sooners' wide receiver corps this season.

"We're gonna miss him when he's gone," OU head coach Brent Venables said at OU's local media day.

Unlike the team Stoops joined five years ago, the Sooners don't return any consensus All-Americans or Biletnikoff Award finalists. This year's receiving corps has a lot of unproven talent, and only one senior in Stoops.

Last season he started 10 of 13 games and caught 39 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns. In five seasons, he's started 18 games with seven touchdowns and has 914 career receiving yards — all of which lead the team coming into what will likely be his last season with the program.

Meanwhile, Jalil Farooq gives the Sooners another returning starter at receiver and Gavin Freeman was electric in limited action as a freshman last season. Outside of that, the Sooners will mostly be relying on youth and transfer portal additions.

That lack of experience is big reason why the Sooners' have found Stoops' leadership to be so valuable heading into the season.

"Gavin will tell you everything he knows he learned from Drake," Venables said. "Just how to be a pro, show up every day and be consistent and work on your weaknesses and be a great teammate and be thankful for your opportunity.

"I want a whole locker room full of that. That can go a long way, as opposed to entitled. To me the opposite of being thankful is being entitled. We're not entitled to anything, no player, no coach, as a program. He epitomizes that and I have great appreciation for that."

But while Venables had high praise for the impact Stoops has had on other receivers, the redshirt senior said that impact goes both ways.

"I admire everyone's game in a way because everyone has a unique skillset and so I wouldn't say anyone's standing out more than anyone else," Stoops said. "... I think everyone deserves to be watched because they're all very capable of making plays."

After three seasons with the program, Stoops was given a scholarship following the 2021 spring game.

He saw limited action up until that point, but he seemed to find ways to make an impact when he did get into the game.

In his redshirt freshman season, Stoops set a career highs in the College Football Playoff game against LSU with two catches for 28 yards. The next season, he caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the fourth overtime against Texas.

His impact has only increased with each season. This year, he was one of four players to represent the Sooners at Big 12 Media Days.

"Just trying to be someone guys can look to for advice," Stoops said about his role this season. "Trying to instill in them how to overcome adversity, how to handle fall camp because it can be a grind. Day 1 is all exciting, but come Day 10, how are you going to handle that? Just trying to help guys through that and through similar things I've been through."

The Sooners will be looking to replace its four of its top six pass catchers from last season.

Marvin Mims Jr. was a first-team All-Big 12 selection and had 2,398 yards in three seasons at Oklahoma before moving on to the NFL. He averaged 19.5 yards per reception during his career with 20 receiving touchdowns.

Brayden Willis and Theo Wease had just under 900 combined receiving yards last season and six touchdowns.

Still, the Sooners have added some key pieces that should soften the blow of some of those departures. Andrel Anthony and Brenen Thompson are the two that are expected to be able to make an impact right away.

In two seasons at Michigan, Anthony played in 26 of the team's 28 games and caught a 35-yard touchdown pass in a College Football Playoff game against Georgia.

"They're just learning it as quick as they can and I'm just trying to give as much advice as I can to help the room get better." Stoops said.

