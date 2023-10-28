Is Drake Stoops related to Bob Stoops? OU football WR the son of former Sooners coach

Oklahoma's Drake Stoops has been one of the Sooners' most trusted receivers for multiple seasons. He also shares the same last name as an OU football legend, Bob Stoops.

Drake, a sixth-year senior, led the Sooners in receptions (36) heading into its game with Kansas on Saturday. The Norman native attended Norman North High School, located just a few miles from the university's campus.

Stoops was a three-star recruit in the 2018 recruiting class, opting to walk on at Oklahoma instead of taking scholarship offers at Iowa, Ohio, Memphis and other programs. He redshirted his freshman season in 2018 before earning a significant role as a sophomore and later being placed on scholarship ahead of the 2021 season.

The 5-10 receiver has become a fan favorite in Norman and is having a career year in his final season with the Sooners.

Is Drake Stoops related to Bob Stoops?

Yes, Drake Stoops is the son of Bob Stoops, who coached Oklahoma from 1999-2016 and won the 2000 BCS national championship. Drake opted to walk on at OU, despite holding multiple Division I scholarship offers as a three-star recruit.

“I've always watched what 80,000 people looks like, seeing what Power Five football looks like at a high level, a successful level,” Drake said in 2018. “I definitely considered all the schools that offered me and considered some other schools preferred walking on at and I made sure to check them out before committing to OU, but I think this is just where my heart was at.”

Bob won 10 Big 12 Championships at OU, finishing his coaching career with a 191-48 record. He's the current coach of the XFL's Arlington Renegades, who won the league's championship in 2023.

Bob Stoops also had the opportunity to be Drake's coach in 2021 as the former took over as the Sooners' interim coach for the Alamo Bowl after Lincoln Riley left to be USC's coach.

Does Drake Stoops have a twin brother?

Drake Stoops has a twin brother, Isaac, who also walked on at Oklahoma in 2018. Isaac retired from his playing career after the 2018 season, however, becoming a receivers coach at Moore High School.

Drake Stoops stats

Year Receptions Yards TDs 2018 2 16 0 2019 8 95 0 2020 15 219 2 2021 16 191 2 2022 39 393 3 2023 36 318 5

