Drake Stoops named to Pro Football Focus Team of the Week

What a game it was from Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops. Whether it was breaking multiple tackles and carrying defenders into the endzone on his way to a 60-yard score, beating a guy on an out route for another score, or making a tough contested catch in the endzone while getting smashed. Stoops did it all on Saturday on his way to a career day.

Stoops finished with 10 catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns. He also now leads the Big 12 conference in receptions. It was the most the most receiving yards by a Sooner since 2019.

His big day earned Stoops a spot on Pro Football Focus Week 11 Team of the Week.

PFF’s Week 11 College Football Team of the Week: Offense pic.twitter.com/XkbyWTuXN9 — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 13, 2023

Stoops has had a great season so far. He has 62 catches for 692 yards and nine touchdowns. All three of those lead the team. Stoops came in known as “Bob’s boy” but has since carved his own legacy in Oklahoma Lure.

He’s had back-to-back 100+ yard receiving days when he had zero in his career prior to the Bedlam game. Someone had to step up when leading receiver Andrel Anthony went out, and Stoops has stepped up in a big way.

He gave a passionate speech after the team lost its second consecutive game. He then backed that up on Saturday.

Who knows what Stoops’ future holds on the field, but one thing is for sure, Oklahoma is going to have a major void to fill next season.

