Will Drake Stoops be drafted in 2024 NFL Draft? Here's what you need to know about the Oklahoma receiver

Drake Stoops finished his Oklahoma football career with an unlikely season. Now, he waits to see if he will be taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Stoops began his career as a walk-on in 2018 before earning a scholarship in 2021. He led the Sooners with 84 receptions and 962 receiving yards and tied for the team lead with 10 touchdowns in 2023, but Stoops did not receive an invite to the NFL combine. At the Oklahoma Pro Day, he ran a 4.71 40-yard dash, which would have ranked the worst among receivers at the combine and behind seven tight ends.

The 5-foot-10, 189-pound receiver posted an 8-foot-11-inch broad jump, and a 30-inch vertical, all of which would have been at the bottom of the players at the combine.

Despite a less-than-ideal Pro Day, Stoops has a strong family pedigree in football and can look to other receivers like Hunter Renfrow, Julian Edelman, and Danny Amendola as smaller-in-stature slot receivers to do well in the NFL. Stoops caught passes from Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Spencer Rattler, Caleb Williams and Dillon Gabriel, note among other QBs during his time with the Sooners.

“I can’t control who wants me and who doesn’t,” Stoops said. “But I know I can do my best and lay my head down at night at peace with that.”

Here's what you need to know about Stoops, including who he is related to, his high school career, recruitment and his NFL Draft stock.

Drake Stoops scouting report

Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball projects Stoops as the 23rd-best receiver in the draft class. He has a third-to-fifth-round grade on Stoops, but is high on his chances of becoming a steal in a deep receiver class.

"Stoops was one of the stars of East-West Shrine practices, showing off superb route-running with quickness to create separation. Coming off the heels of his 2023 campaign, it was not a big surprise that Stoops was a standout. On the year, he totaled 84 receptions for 962 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Sooners. Stoops could be a steal who ends up being a dangerous slot receiver in the NFL."

Neither The Athletic's Dane Brugler nor ESPN's Jordan Reid had Stoops being selected in their seven-round mock drafts posted this week.

Drake Stoops Pro Day results

Height: 5-foot-9, ⅝ inches

Weight: 186 pounds

Arm length: 29 inches

Hand span: 8 ½ inches

Broad jump: 8 feet, 11 inches

Vertical: 30 inches

40-yard dash: 4.71 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.25 seconds

3-cone: 7.01 seconds

Bench press: 8 reps

Drake Stoops high school

Stoops attended Norman North High School in Norman, Oklahoma. As a senior, he caught 67 passes for 1,093 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 games. As a junior, He had 86 catches for 1,536 yards and 20 touchdowns, helping lead his school to the state championship game. Stoops finished his high school career with 201 catches for 3,390 yards and 39 touchdowns. He was twice named first-team all-state by The Oklahoman.

Drake Stoops recruiting

A three-star recruit out of high school, Norman was ranked as the No. 1,540 player in the 2018 recruiting class by 247Sports Composite rankings. He was the 20th-ranked player in the state and the No. 221 receiver in the class. Stoops opted to walk on at Oklahoma over offers from Air Force, Iowa, Memphis, Ohio and Western Kentucky.

Drake Stoops college stats

Here is a year-by-year look at Stoops' stats at Oklahoma:

Career: 164 career receptions, 1,876 career yards, 17 career touchdowns, 11.4 yards per catch, 12 career rushes, 56 rushing yards

2018: 1 reception, 2 yards, 2.0 yards per catch

2019: 8 receptions, 95 yards, 11.9 yards per catch

2020: 15 receptions, 219 yards, two touchdowns, 14.6 yards per catch

2021: 16 receptions, 191 yards, two touchdowns, 11.9 yards per catch

2022: 39 receptions, 393 yards, three touchdowns, 10.1 yards per catch, eight rushes, 48 rushing yards

2023: 84 receptions, 962 yards, 10 touchdowns, 11.5 yards per catch, four rushes, eight yards

Drake Stoops family tree

Stoops is the son of long-time Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops. Bob Stoops coached the Sooners from 1999-2016, following a stint under Steve Spurrier as a defensive coordinator from 1996-98 at Florida. The elder Stoops led Oklahoma to a national championship in 2000 and posted a 191-48 record with the Sooners. Bob Stoops served as Drake's coach in 2021 for one game, taking over as the interim coach for the Alamo Bowl after Lincoln Riley departed to become USC's coach.

Drake Stoops has a twin brother, Isaac, who he played with at Norman High School. Isaac walked on with Drake Stoops at Oklahoma before retiring from football. Drake Stoops is also the nephew of Mark Stoops, the Kentucky football coach.

