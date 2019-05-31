People Had A Lot To Say About How Drake Trolled Steph Curry At The NBA Finals

Basketball fans are used to seeing Drake on the sidelines at Raptors games, but at the NBA Finals in Toronto, the rapper wore an outfit that was a wink at Warrior Steph Curry.

On Thursday, the “God’s Plan” rapper arrived at Game 1, between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors, in a Raptors Dell Curry jersey. Curry is the father of the famous Golden State Warriors guard, and he played for the Raptors from 1999 to 2002.

Dell Curry was at the game with wife Sonya, and the pair seemed to appreciate the 32-year-old’s outfit:

When Sonya and Dell Curry noticed that @Drake has a Raptors Dell Curry Jersey on 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3O3dTzEr3V — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) May 31, 2019

Drake also wore a black arm band to obstruct the tattoos he has dedicated to the younger Curry and Kevin Durant. They read “No. 30 Gifted” and “No. 35 Snipe.”

The whole outfit and Drake’s presence on the sidelines had Twitter chattering. Here’s what fans had to say:

Drake really thinks he's one of the players 🤣 pic.twitter.com/z9WQklJRX1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 31, 2019

Drake didn’t just get the memo.



Drake wore the memo. #RaptorsvsWarriors pic.twitter.com/2xdIRwW6st — ✨A S H I Y A✨ (@AshiyaOfficial) May 31, 2019

Drake really pulled up in a signed Dell Curry jersey and OG Vince Carter shoe. The man is a proper Toronto legend. pic.twitter.com/UvVakae09P — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) May 31, 2019

Drake wearing an armband to cover up the tattoos of names of two grown men on the opposing team is as Drake as it gets pic.twitter.com/J1S1GiwvVU — zach (@__pags) May 31, 2019

Drake is acting like he doesn’t have a Steph tattoo on his left arm 😭 pic.twitter.com/G5cWn4h1Kq — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 31, 2019

Drake showing up to the Raptors vs. Golden State finals wearing a signed Dell Curry jersey is the kind of energy I’m trying to give my haters this summer pic.twitter.com/eNJkCSBeYl — Jasmine Helman-C. (@Jazzie_HC) May 31, 2019

I love that Drake is rocking the Dell Curry (Steph’s dad) jersey tonight. You don’t always have to be loud to troll a team. #WeTheNorth #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/BBhVT2FQJe — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) May 31, 2019

