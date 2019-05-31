Drake snaps at Warriors star Draymond Green following Raptors' Game 1 victory

Drake is arguably the world’s most popular rapper, Toronto Raptors fan extraordinaire and now antagonist in-chief during the NBA Finals.

The Canadian rapper is picking fights with his friends on the Golden State Warriors and after the Raptors emerged with a 118-109 victory in Game 1, Drake got in Draymond Green’s face and took part in what appeared to be a heated exchange.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Drake had some words for Draymond after the Raptors' Game 1 #NBAFinals win 👀 pic.twitter.com/d0NCKKFFHE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 31, 2019

Green famously won’t back down from anyone, but it’s compelling to see Drake square off against numerous players that he’s shouted out in his songs.

Drake gave props to the Warriors’ defensive anchor in his 2016 hit Summer Sixteen, exclaiming “you know Chubbs like Draymond” and bragged about “Golden State running practice at my house” in the song.

It wasn’t the only time in Game 1 that Drake turned on his former Warriors pals. He entered Game 1 wearing a Dell Curry Raptors jersey, clearly trolling Steph Curry. Steph didn’t appear to be amused by his actions. Drake has named Curry several times in his songs, and has also paid homage to injured Warriors star Kevin Durant, but he covered up his Warriors tattoos for Game 1.

All is fair in love and war, and Drake is turning his friends into enemies, at least for the time being.

After the game, Green provided his own account of the argument.

Story continues

Drake and Draymond didn't scuffle according to Draymond 👀 pic.twitter.com/x0bkmXmdSZ — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) May 31, 2019

The series resumes at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday. Who knows what Drake will have in store by then?

More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports