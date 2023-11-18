Drake sat in on the call for Boston Celtics – Toronto Raptors on Friday

In a recent NBA in-season tournament game between the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors, rapper and fan of the sport Drake made an appearance at courtside. During the Celtics’ 108-105 win, Drake hilariously commented on various aspects of the game and shared his thoughts on the teams and players.

He joked about the court that irked All-NBA forward Jaylen Brown looking different and various players’ appearances, and even mentioned his past experiences at the arena following the Raps. The Canadian rapper also talked about the commentators for their unbiased commentary and expressed his love for being back in the action on the sidelines watching his favorite ball club again.

To hear Drake’s comments on the call with ESPN, take a look at the clip embedded below to hear the stretch of the broadcast he appeared on for yourself.

