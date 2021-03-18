Drake rewards basketball coach DeVries with 8-year extension

·1 min read
Drake head coach Darlan DeVries is seen on the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri State in the semifinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 6, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Drake basketball coach Darian DeVries has agreed to an eight-year contract extension through 2028-29, athletic director Brian Hardin announced Wednesday night.

DeVries has led the Bulldogs to 20-win seasons each of his first three years at the school. Drake, at 25-9, has the third-most wins in the nation and will play Wichita State in an NCAA First Four game Thursday.

''Coach DeVries has demonstrated that he is the perfect coach for Drake not only with historic results on the court, but with the way he has embraced our campus and community,'' Hardin said. ''President (Marty) Martin and I are thrilled that he will continue to be our head coach for a long time and continue to impact our student-athletes and community.''

Terms of the extension weren't announced.

DeVries, a longtime Creighton assistant before taking the Drake job in 2018, has twice been named the Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year.

The Bulldogs won the MVC regular-season title in his first year and have appeared in the conference tournament semifinals three times, including one title-game appearance.

''I'm grateful for the faith that President Marty Martin and Director of Athletics Brian Hardin has shown in our staff and their confidence in the direction of our program,'' DeVries said in a statement. ''I'm thankful that we have the opportunity to build upon the foundation our staff and players have built the last three years.''

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Big Ten-toughened Ohio State back on track after late skid

    The late-season stumble was big enough to push Ohio State into fifth place in the loaded Big Ten, an ill-timed four-game losing streak they carried into the conference tournament that raised some questions about how equipped the Buckeyes were for a march through March. Duane Washington Jr. and his schedule-toughened teammates made clear they'll be a tough out the rest of the way. Oral Roberts is up first for second-seeded Ohio State on Friday in the South Region.

  • Oklahoma women’s coach Coale retires after 3 Final Fours

    Oklahoma women's basketball coach Sherri Coale is retiring after 25 years leading the program.

  • March Madness 2021: Top women's basketball players to watch heading into NCAA Tournament

    The women's NCAA Tournament kicks off Sunday, and some players will hold key roles in quest for national title. USA TODAY Sports looks at the top 10.

  • Racial graduation gap persists for NCAA tournament teams, study finds

    The gap is starker on the men's side than the women's, an annual report found.

  • UCLA hopes to flip the switch in First Four matchup with Michigan State

    UCLA, which has lost four games in a row, opens play in the NCAA men's basketball tournament Thursday with a First Four game against Michigan State.

  • Andy Enfield talks life in the NCAA tournament bubble, USC's preparations

    USC coach Andy Enfield checks in from Indianapolis to discuss the Trojans NCAA tournament preparations.

  • Breaking down the deal that made LeBron James a part-owner of the Red Sox

    Yankees fan LeBron James is now a part-owner of the Red Sox following a restructuring of the team's parent company, Fenway Sports Group.Behind the scenes: Red Sox majority owner John Henry has agreed to sell an 11% stake in FSG to private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.FSG also owns Liverpool, Fenway Park, NASCAR team Roush Fenway Racing, and NESN, which airs Red Sox and Bruins games.In 2011, James acquired a 2% stake in Liverpool for $6.5 million (worth ~$40 million today). He's now using the Redbird-led shakeup to convert that stake into 1% of FSG. No new money is being invested.By the numbers: It's an enormous return on investment for Henry, who in 2001 paid a then-record $700 million for the Red Sox. This deal values FSG at around $7.3 billion.Between the lines: RedBird was originally in talks to buy between 2o–25% of FSG via SPAC in a maneuver involving Billy "Moneyball" Beane, Axios' Dan Primack notes.But that deal didn't come together, due to difficulties in obtaining outside financing at a valuation asking price of around $8 billion.RedBird is led by Gerry Cardinale, who has a history of making deals with sports teams. He helped the Yankees launch YES Network and recently bought the XFL with partner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.The big picture: The deal will make James and business partner Maverick Carter the first Black owners of the Red Sox. James says his goal is "to own an NBA franchise," and his expanding relationship with FSG could eventually help him get there."If LeBron retired tomorrow, he probably could put together a group with enough capital to buy an NBA team," an investment banker who has advised NBA team sales told ESPN (subscription)."The trick is finding a group that would put up that kind of money and allow him to be the controlling partner if he's not putting in the most money." That's where FSG could come in.What to watch: The NBA recently opened the door for private equity funds (like RedBall) to buy minority stakes in teams, opening a potential path for James and other ex-players to own teams by becoming investors.Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that James and Carter are the first Black owners of the Boston Red Sox (not of any MLB team).Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Interior secretary to visit Utah ahead of monument review

    Newly confirmed Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is planning to visit Utah next month before submitting a review on whether to reverse President Donald Trump’s decision to shrink national monuments in the state, the agency announced Wednesday. Haaland is expected to submit the report to President Joe Biden after the trip in April where she will meet with tribes, elected leaders and others. Biden ordered the Interior Department to research whether he should restore the boundaries of Bears Ears National Monument and Grand Staircase-Escalante on the day the Democrat took office.

  • After 17-month layoff, Artur Beterbiev 'ready to perform' vs. Adam Deines

    The Deines fight was on and off for much of last year, but Beterbiev said he stayed busy.

  • Which players are the hottest targets at the NBA trade deadline?

    We already know LaMarcus Aldridge won't finish the season in San Antonio. Here are other players likely to move at the NBA trade deadline.

  • LeBron James' goal is NBA ownership: 'It'll be sooner than later'

    A LeBron James-led front office might not be a long way off.

  • Candace Parker knocks down every shot in TNT shootout, swats away Shaq's WNBA idea

    A pencil skirt and fancy shoes can't stop the two-time MVP from knocking down every shot. And

  • Stephen Thompson shoots down idea Leon Edwards deserves a UFC title shot

    No. 5 ranked UFC welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson recently gave his thoughts on the no decision in the UFC Vegas 21 main event between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. The no contest ruling resulted from a brutal eye poke from Edwards to Muhammad in the second round of the fight that rendered him unable to continue. Before the eye poke that ended the fight, Thompson acknowledged Edwards looked good during the bout despite having not fought in nearly two years. “He looked really crisp, he looked really sharp. He looked fast,” Thompson said on his new podcast “What’s Up Everybody?!” “I think that’s the best shape I’ve seen Edwards in.” When something like this occurs in MMA, whether it be a controversial decision or an accidental foul that leads to a no contest, a rematch takes place almost every time. That is why many fans, pundits, and fighters scratched their heads after seeing Edwards call for a title shot after a no contest against the no. 13 ranked fighter in the welterweight division. Thompson was one of those people. “With the eye poke, there’s only one thing to do and that’s to run it back,” Thompson said. “I know Edwards is saying he deserves the title next. But you can’t get the title after being gone for two years and then having a no contest with a poke to the eye. Come on.” Stephen Thompson says he deserves title shot more than Leon Edwards Thompson also pointed to the UFC working out automatic rematches for other fights that had similar endings, as previously mentioned. “I mean, that’s what they’re doing with Aljo and Yan,” Thompson said. “I know Edwards is like ‘Nah man, I wanna fight for the title,’ but come on dude. You haven’t fought. I deserve the title [shot] more than you do at this point.” Despite how Edwards or Thompson might feel about who is next in line, neither of them will be fighting for the title anytime soon. UFC president Dana White announced on Monday that UFC 261 would have a full-capacity crowd, headlined by champion Kamaru Usman facing Jorge Masvidal in a rematch for the welterweight strap. We know who’s next for the belt, but perhaps a matchup between Thompson and Edwards could be next for the pair of talented top five welterweights. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights Leon Edwards addresses horrific eye poke on Belal Muhammad | UFC Vegas 21 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Former Mavericks center Shawn Bradley paralyzed after a bicycle accident

    Shawn Bradley announced in a statement that he's been paralyzed following a bicycle accident in January.

  • Report: Rockets trade PJ Tucker to Bucks for DJ Augustin, DJ Wilson

    PJ Tucker and Radions Kurucs are headed to Milwaukee for DJ Augustin and DJ Wilson.

  • Why Ben Simmons is the most polarizing player in the NBA

    Simmons’ talent is so undeniably great, can anything but shooting stop him?

  • Stephen Curry is having an MVP-worthy campaign as the Warriors set up for Klay Thompson's return

    Four Quarters: Steph Curry's defense is keeping the Warriors afloat, plus trade targets, Jayson Tatum's progression and Hall of Fame locks.

  • NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin alone in 6th on all-time goals list

    Alex Ovechkin hit two more milestones Tuesday night, when the star left winger assisted on the Capitals' first goal and scored the second one in Washington's 3-1 win over the visiting New York Islanders. Ovechkin's 718th career goal broke a tie with Phil Esposito for sixth on the all-time list, and the assist gave him 1,300 career points. T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom also scored as Washington won its sixth straight and moved into a tie for first in the East Division with the Islanders, who had their nine-game winning streak snapped.

  • Kyle Kuzma's hilariously awful free-throw attempt made the Warriors lose their minds

    Kuzma blamed an earthquake for his airballed free-throw attempt, even though no earthquakes were recorded in the San Francisco area.

  • Meyers Leonard reportedly traded to Thunder a week after anti-Semitic remark

    Meyers Leonard will reportedly not join the Thunder.