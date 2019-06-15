NBA reportedly told Drake to not come to Oakland over 'security issues'

Drake was reportedly told by the NBA to stay away from Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Oakland. (Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports)

Drake constantly trolled the Golden State Warriors throughout the NBA Finals and though some definitely didn’t put too much stock into his actions, the league reportedly asked him to stay out of Oakland for Game 6, sources told TMZ Sports.

The NBA reportedly told Drake that they were concerned Warriors fans might taunt him, or worse, throw objects in his vicinity, which could create a safety risk for other fans.

Drake didn’t appear to be altogether bothered, attending the Finals-clinching game at Jurassic Park, firing up a massive crowd of ecstatic fans.

The Canadian rapper also held a de facto press conference after Game 6, practically begging bloggers to meme him again.

We’ll do what we can, Drizzy.

In the meantime, there’s been no word whether Drake will attend the parade, but we could hedge that OVO could very likely end up on the route.

