DRAKE RELAYS: Camanche's Tyson Seeser is your champion in the high jump

Apr. 26—DES MOINES — Tyson Seeser is your champion in the high jump. The junior from Camanche solidified himself as one of the premier jumpers in the state of Iowa on Friday afternoon as he took first place at the Drake Relays.

Despite the lightning delay, Seeser was able to go out and clear his first two jumps with ease. However, he almost got caught up at six feet, five inches, failing his first two attempts. He was not going to be stopped though, clearing it on his third attempt.

At six feet, seven inches he was able to clear it on his second try. Six feet, eight inches was not even a struggle as he made it on his first attempt. It was then a waiting game as he watched Davenport West's Idris Thomas fail all three attempts and he was a champion at the Drake Relays.

Clinton's Kanijah Angel takes 4th in the 100 meter dash

It has been quite the senior season for Clinton's Kanijah Angel as she added on to her long list of track accolades on Friday afternoon at the Drake Relays.

In the preliminary round, Angel ran the third best time, clocking in at 12.48 to qualify for the finals as one of the top eight runners. She was even more outstanding in the finals round, running a 12.20 but three other runners stepped up their game as well to finish above her. With a few more weeks left in the season she is one to look out for at the state meet.

Angel was joined in the 100 meter dash by her teammate Quinn Nielsen and Camanche's Jayden Cravatta. Nielsen ran a 13.08 for 26th place and Cravatta a 13.25 for 30th.

Angel and Nielsen along with Hannah Malli and Aumree Russell will run the 4x100 meter relay on Saturday morning.

Sattler, Gray compete on Thursday at Drake Relays

On Thursday, two local high schoolers, Clinton's Camryn Sattler and Northeast's Grant Gray competed at the Drake Relays.

Gray was the first to compete in the afternoon discus throw. He did well, placing 14 out of a field of 25 with a throw of 161-01.

Sattler had an outstanding day out in the 3000 meter run, recording a personal best with a 10:12.59 which was good enough for an 11th place finish. She also furthered her grasp on the Clinton High School record in that event.

She is not done at Drake quite yet as she will compete in the 1500 meter run on Saturday afternoon.

DeWitt's Rheingans takes 10th in the 110 meter hurdles

Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans along with a pair of relay teams competed on Friday morning.

Rheingans ran a 14.85 in the 110 meter hurdles which was good enough for a 10th place finish, just placing outside of the top eight which advanced to the finals later on Friday. Rheingans will run the 400 meter hurdles, his best event, on Saturday afternoon.

Colton Sullivan, Michael Palmer, Abe Krukow and Alexander Brown combined for 22nd in the 4x200 meter relay, running a 1:32.81.

Sullivan, Palmer, Brown and Caleb Olson ran well, taking 18th with a time of 3:39.92 in the distance medley.

Central DeWitt will compete in the 4x400 preliminary round on Friday night.

The Sabers will have two more relays compete on Saturday. The 4x100 and the 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay.