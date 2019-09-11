Drake congratulates Bianca Andreescu after getting called out

You can sleep peacefully now, Canada. Drake has finally reached out to Bianca Andreescu.

The US Open champion went viral earlier this week when she called out the Toronto rapper for not congratulating her on her title. Drake quickly realized the error of his ways and sent Andreescu a text.

“I’m actually having a conversation with him, this is unreal,” a delighted Andreescu said during a press conference Wednesday before reading off the following message from Champagne Papi himself. “He’s like ‘Here I am :) Congrats, we are all so proud of you. I’ve been liking every post with you in it, lol I thought you’d see.’

“I didn’t [see], I was barely on social media, I was just posting things, but yeah, that was cool. I don’t even know what to reply to that, it’s going to take me a while.”

After Drake kept her waiting for days, it’s probably fair for the Mississauga Ont., native to leave him on read for a bit.

Here’s what @Drake texted Bianca Andreescu. “Here I am :) Congrats, we’re all so proud of you...” #ShetheNorth pic.twitter.com/Fzu7xKHmov — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) September 11, 2019

It’s been a whirlwind summer for Andreescu, who won the Rogers Cup title on home soil before capturing her first grand slam over Serena Williams. Getting some recognition from one of Canada’s biggest celebrities is a nice cherry on top.

With the way the teenage phenom has been rocketing up the WTA rankings, this probably won’t be the last time Drake sends her a congratulatory text. We’re still holding out hope he brings Andreescu and the US Open trophy on stage at a concert in the near future.

