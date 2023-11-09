Drake Powell signs letter of intent with UNC basketball

With the early signing period officially here, the UNC basketball program is getting set to sign the three-man recruiting class for the 2024 cycle.

On Wednesday, four-star center James Brown became the first of the three to sign his letter with the Tar Heels. And now on Thursday, five-star wing Drake Powell has joined him.

The North Carolina native officially signed his letter with the Tar Heels on Thursday afternoon, doing so at a ceremony at Northwood High School in Pittsboro. Powell originally committed to North Carolina back in September of 2022, the first player to commit to the Tar Heels for the 2024 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-6, 195-pound Powell committed to UNC as a four-star recruit but has since elevated his game. He’s climbed the rankings to not only be in the top 10 but also earn a fifth star. The development of Powell now gives UNC two five-star recruits in the class along with Ian Jackson.

Powell is currently ranked No. 4 nationally, the No. 2 small forward and No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Jackson is scheduled to sign his letter of intent on Saturday afternoon as all three commits will then officially be signed.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire