Drake Powell reveals when he will arrive on campus for UNC basketball

The start of the North Carolina Tar Heels’ upcoming college basketball season is about to feel significantly closer.

Yes, UNC won’t start gameplay until November, but players will start to arrive before then. The transfer portal is still alive and active, with North Carolina awaiting the decision of Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins.

The Tar Heels will be welcoming three talented players to the their 2024-2025 roster: 4-star center James Brown, 5-star guard Ian Jackson and 5-star guard/forward Drake Powell, the latter two of whom are McDonalds All-Americans.

At least one of those three is arriving very soon.

Powell, who joins UNC just down the road in Pittsboro, NC, stated recently he’ll arrive on campus Thursday, June 6.

“I’m happy RJ is coming back,” Powell told InsideCarolina’s Evan Rogers. “I’ve definitely cracked some jokes about him being as old as he is. But I just want to learn as much as I can from him.” Definitely get in the weight room,” Powell said of his summer priorities. “Developing my all-around game to where I can impact everything, every aspect of the game. And getting my cardio up as well. Nothing’s promised going into Carolina, especially as a freshman. But I just want to work hard and do what my coaches ask me even more going forward.”

Powell tore up the high school circuit at Northwood, leading the Chargers to NCHSAA State Championship appearances in two of his four years, by averaging 16.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

While he might have to fight harder for playing time in Chapel Hill, he’ll undoubtedly be a key contributor for Hubert Davis.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire