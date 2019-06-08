Drake offers to help Fred VanVleet fix tooth after Raptors' Game 4 win
When Fred VanVleet gets back to Toronto, the Raptors guard might need to call Drake on his cell phone.
During the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on Friday night, VanVleet took an inadvertent elbow to the face from Warriors guard Shaun Livingston. The blow gave VanVleet a nasty cut under his right eye and broke one of his front teeth.
After the Raptors secured a 105-92 win to take a three-games-to-one lead in the best-of-seven series, VanVleet took to Instagram to show off his new look, and Drake offered to help him out with his dental work.
It's the least the Raptors superfan could do after The Finals performance VanVleet has put on.
The Raptors have rattled the two-time defending champion Warriors and pushed them to the brink of elimination. Toronto can put a stake in the Dubs on Monday night in Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena, where Drake will return to his courtside seat to witness what could be a championship moment for the Raptors, and troll the Dubs in the process.