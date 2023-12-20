Drake men's basketball team rolls to easy victory despite Tucker DeVries missing game

Atin Wright scored 24 points to send the Drake men's basketball team to a 92-55 victory over Alcorn State on Tuesday night in the final non-conference game of the season played at the Knapp Center.

Playing without leading scorer Tucker DeVries, who did not play because of a shoulder issue, the Bulldogs rolled in a game that produced numerous season highs for the team and individuals and lifted their record to 11-1, matching the third-best start in school history.

"We knew we needed somebody to pick us up tonight and Atin (Wright) got us off to a great start," head coach Darian DeVries said. "He has practices where he goes off on a mini-run by himself."

It was Drake's 12th consecutive victory at home and 43rd straight non-conference home win, the third-longest streak in Missouri Valley Conference history. The Bulldogs have won eight straight overall heading into their final non-conference game, a 2 p.m. contest at Alabama-Birmington on Friday.

Wright fell one point short of his season-high with his fourth 20-plus game and knocked down a season-best five 3-pointers to go with four assists and four steals. Kyron Gibson added a season-high 19 points, Kevin Overton scored 13 and freshman Carlos Rosario recorded season-bests in points (10), rebounds (5), assists (3) and minutes (20:14).

Darnell Brodie reached a season-high with his 12 rebounds and scored six points, while Eric Northweather made a couple of 3-pointers in notching a season-best seven points. Freshman Colby Garland got his first collegiate start filling in for DeVries and finished with seven points, five rebounds, four assists and only two turnovers in more than 30 minutes of action.

As a team, the Bulldogs reached season highs in points, rebounds (54) and blocks (7) and matched their season best with 12 3-pointers.

As DeVries watched from the bench, teammate Conor Enright left the game at the 8:04 mark of the first half and did not return. Their status for the UAB game is unknown.

Alcorn State (1-11), playing the 10th of 14 straight road games, got 19 points from Jeremiah Kendall.

The Drake sports information department contributed this report.

