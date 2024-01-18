Drake men's basketball takes control early, cruises to big win over Illinois State

The Drake men's basketball team never trailed in a massive 77-56 win over Illinois State on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs got off to a hot start and never looked back. By the end of the first half, Drake led 43-27 and Darian DeVries' team just kept rolling in the final 20 minutes of action.

On the night, Drake (15-3, 6-1 MVC) shot 56% from the field and an impressive 42% from beyond the arc, draining eight of 19 long-range attempts. The Redbirds (8-10, 2-5 MVC) were held to just a 38% success rate from the field and just 28% from deep.

Tucker DeVries led the way for the Bulldogs with 25 points while also adding four boards and four assists. Atin Wright, 12 points, and Darnell Brodie, 11 points, were the only other Drake players to finish in double figures on the night.

Three more players finished with nine points on the night and a total of seven players scored for Drake in the contest.

The Bulldogs are back in action Saturday evening when they welcome Evansville (11-7, 2-5 MVC) to the Knapp Center. That game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Drake men's basketball cruises past Illinois State on the road