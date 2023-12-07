Drake men's basketball rallies from 19-point deficit to beat Saint Louis at Knapp Center

Drake guard Atin Wright, shown during the Bulldogs' media day on Oct. 23, scored a team-high 22 points in Wednesday's victory over Saint Louis.

A swarming Saint Louis zone defense kept the Drake men’s basketball team off-balance in the first half Wednesday night. The Bulldogs tipped the scales in the second half.

Led by its own defense, Drake picked up the pace and rallied from a 19-point deficit for a 75-69 non-conference win at the Knapp Center.

The Billikens (5-5) alternated between 1-3-1 to 2-3 zone defenses and jumped to a 41-25 halftime lead using nine first-half Drake turnovers, including four consecutive miscues that led to Saint Louis layups.

“We just didn’t handle it very well,” Drake coach Darian DeVries said. “In the second half, because we got stops, they weren’t able to get into that defense as much.”

The Bulldogs (8-1) trailed 44-25 with 18:44 left in the second half. From there, the Bulldogs held the Billikens without a field goal for more than seven minutes and put together a 26-7 run to tie the score at 51-51 with 11:03 left.

“The second half was more paint touches and being aggressive; getting downhill,” said freshman guard Kevin Overton, who scored eight of his 21 points during the run.

Saint Louis responded by holding Drake without a field goal for almost six minutes, and led 65-59 with 3:29 left. But helped by 10 SLU second-half turnovers, the Bulldogs took the lead for good after Overton’s layup gave them a 66-65 advantage with 2:25 remaining.

Drake then got timely baskets from Overton, senior Darnell Brodie, junior Atin Wright and junior Tucker DeVries, who finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

Wright led the Bulldogs with 22 points, including 10 at the free-throw line.

“We just had to make sure we were playing calm,” Wright said. “We couldn’t let them speed us up. Once we did that, the floor just opened up way more. Once we matched their physicality, too, they really had nothing for us.”

In the paint

Drake scored just four points in the paint in the first half. That changed after halftime, when Brodie began to find space down low. The 6-foot-10 veteran scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half, and added six rebounds.

The Bulldogs tallied 20 second-half points in the paint.

“We just got into the teeth of their defense a lot more in the second half,” Darian DeVries said.

Home at Knapp

Darian DeVries credited the Knapp Center crowd of 3,124 for standing behind his team during its second-half surge.

“We don’t win this game without our crowd,” DeVries said. “It’s really cool to see it continue to grow and have a night like tonight where the crowd impacts the game.”

The win was Drake’s 41st consecutive at the Knapp Center against non-conference opponents.

“The fans were so loud; I had never experienced something like that, personally,” Wright said. “My ears were hurting.”

A common foe

Drake’s win Wednesday avenged an 83-75 loss at Saint Louis last December and was its first victory against the Billikens since Dec. 9, 1985. It was the Billkens’ 85th game against Drake, more than any opponent. SLU leads the series 54-31.

The Billikens were a fellow member of the Missouri Valley Conference from 1937-74. They joined the Atlantic 10 Conference at the start of the 2005-06 season.

Up next

Drake travels to Henderson, Nev., to face Nevada (7-0) on Saturday in a Jack Jones Classic matchup. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Atin Wright, Tucker DeVries fuel Drake men's basketball home victory