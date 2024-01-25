SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Drake men’s basketball team battled until the end but came up on the short end of an 83-80 final score in double overtime on Wednesday night at Missouri State.

“We gave Missouri State too many second chances,” Drake coach Darian DeVries said. "You could tell Missouri State was motivated to swing away tonight.”

The Bears outrebounded the Bulldogs 53-42 including 22-10 on offensive rebounds that resulted in 20 second-chance points.

“We have to do a better job on the glass,” DeVries said. “We certainly had our opportunities to finish the game. The guys battled, but we didn’t finish rebounds off, which is something that has been a strength of ours.”

Drake basketball coach Darian DeVries reacts to a play during Wednesday's double-overtime loss at Missouri State.

Missouri State improved to 11-9, 3-6 in Missouri Valley Conference play. Drake fell to 16-4, 7-2.

“League play is relentless,” Darian DeVries said. “We have to learn from it. We have an intense in-state rivalry coming up. We have to be laser-sharp in our preparation. I don’t like learning from losing, but we need to pick out a few things. We win together and lose together.”Darnell Brodie and Tucker DeVries led Drake with 18 points apiece. Alston Mason scored 36 points for Missouri State.

The Bulldogs will return home to the Knapp Center on Saturday when rival UNI visits for a 5 p.m. tip-off.

The Drake sports information department contributed this report.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Drake men's basketball loses in double overtime at Missouri State