TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Drake men’s basketball team fought back to erase a 17-point first-half deficit before Indiana State prevailed 75-67 on Saturday.

"We had plenty of opportunities,” Drake coach Darian DeVries said. “We got off to such a tough start to the game, but we kept our composure and clawed our way back into it. Once settled in, our guys competed and played their tails off. It was disappointing that we couldn't finish the comeback off.”

Indiana State (20-3, 11-1 in Missouri Valley Conference play) began the game on a 7-0 spurt and led 17-5 early. Drake (18-5, 9-3) chipped away at the deficit and trailed by one point at halftime.

Drake's Tucker DeVries scored a game-high 26 points and moved into sixth place on the Bulldogs' career scoring list at 1,585 points.

Drake will head back to the Knapp Center for a home contest against Southern Illinois on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Drake sports information department contributed this report.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Drake men's basketball falls at Indiana State