Drake Maye, UNC football offense will be happy with report card vs. Minnesota

In a dominant performance, UNC football fared well across the board with a solid report card in a 31-13 victory against Minnesota.

The 20th-ranked Tar Heels (3-0) got an all-world performance from wide receiver Nate McCollum, some takeaways from their defense and a boost in the kicking game from a backup.

Here are our grades from the Tar Heels’ third win of the 2023 season.

Offense: B

The turnovers prevented this from being the best grade possible, but UNC’s offense put up 30-plus points against a stingy Minnesota defense.

Defense: B

The Tar Heels gave up some chunk plays, but they finished with two takeaways, limited the Gophers to 13 points and got off the field on third down.

Special teams: B

With Ryan Coe sidelined, Noah Burnette stepped up with a 42-yard field goal to make it a two-possession game in the second half.

Coaching: B

UNC’s coaching staff had a field day against Minnesota, which stifled the Tar Heels’ rushing attack but couldn’t stop the pass.

Overall: B

Aside from the turnovers, UNC was nearly as impressive in this one as the Tar Heels were in the season opener against South Carolina.

