Drake Maye, UNC football hoping to get over hump after 2022 ending

In Drake Maye’s first year as a starter, North Carolina got off to a 9-1 start with the lone loss in that span to Notre Dame. The Tar Heels were ranked in the College Football Playoff going into a home matchup against Georgia Tech.

But from there, it all went downhill.

The Tar Heels were stunned in the loss to Georgia Tech to a backup quarterback and then played bad in a loss to another backup with NC State at home. The losses mounted as they dropped the ACC title game to Clemson and then the Holiday Bowl to Oregon.

Now, the Tar Heels are hoping to get over the hump going into 2023 and are using last season as motivation. And Maye made that clear during the ACC Kickoff event.

Here is what Maye said about the way UNC ended last season via Inside Carolina:

“Obviously the way we ended last year, lost a lot of close games. Any way you end the season like that, I use it as motivation. That’s all we talk about. “We were 9-1 rolling into Georgia Tech, and we finished 9-5. Just finding ways to use it as motivation, but at the same time get over that hump and look forward to this season. “We’re excited. That’s our goal to get back to the ACC Championship. I don’t think coach or any of the guys care who we play, just as long as we’re in it. So that’s the main goal. That’s what we’re working towards. “We have to start off on the right foot against South Carolina, and from there just go right ahead.”

Maye and the Tar Heels have plenty of motivation from how last season ended and with this likely being his final year at North Carolina, the hope is that the Tar Heels can figure it out.

