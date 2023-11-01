Drake Maye tops NFL draft analyst’s first big board

Going into the 2023 college football season it was USC’s Caleb Williams that was considered the top overall prospect for the 2024 NFL draft. Behind Williams, there were several players looking to overtake him including North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

And as we enter Week 10 of the college football season, Maye has overtaken Williams for the top spot according to one NFL draft expert.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his first big board for the 2024 NFL draft on Wednesday and right there at No. 1 was Maye. He beat out Williams as well as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Brock Bowers among others.

Here is what Brugler had to say about Maye and the ranking:

Cut from the same cloth as Justin Herbert, Maye (2,559 yards passing, 22 total TDs) continues to impress with his on-field command despite inconsistent help around him. A tall, well-put-together athlete, he has an explosive release with the touch to threaten every level of the field. He still makes a few more reckless decisions than you’d want, but his timing has improved, and his aggressive decision-making is more of a strength than a weakness.

Despite UNC losing back-to-back games against Virginia and Georgia Tech, Maye has still played really well with leading the Tar Heels’ offense. Maye has been consistent since he took the starting job last year and has developed into one of the best players in college football.

Will Maye hold his number one ranking?

