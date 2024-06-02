Drake Maye’s throws caught this standout Patriots defender’s attention

The quarterback room competition should be a lot more interesting this year for the New England Patriots. Jacoby Brissett is an underrated veteran playing in a familiar offense, and Drake Maye’s potential is leaps and bounds above anything the Patriots have seen in years.

Safety Jabrill Peppers, who emerged as one of the best players on the defense last season, has witnessed all of it in person on the practice field. When asked about Maye by media members, the standout defender claimed the rookie has made some throws that grabbed his attention.

“The arm talent is definitely there. I seen him make some throws and I was like, ‘That’s a hell of a throw right there,'” Peppers said, while nodding his head in approval. “Coby [Brissett] as well. Of course, Joe. I was happy he’s doing his thing as well. It’s going to be interesting, man, and I’m definitely excited to keep competing against those guys.”

Maye stole headlines when a clip of his no-look pass completion hit social media.

Granted, the team isn’t practicing in pads, and this is only OTAs work. With that said, guys are still on the field competing for their jobs and future roster spots. So it isn’t like he’s throwing against statues, either.

Brissett has also stood out as a legitimate starting option for the Patriots. He has everything you’d expect from a veteran quarterback with plenty of experience at the NFL level.

Rookie Joe Milton III and Bailey Zappe being added to the mix ensures a must-see quarterback competition for New England over the summer.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire