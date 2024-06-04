Drake Maye talks meeting Jayson Tatum, reveals NBA Finals prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye has made his prediction for the 2024 NBA Finals, and the local fans will approve.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is taking the Boston Celtics to beat the Dallas Mavericks in five games, he told NBC Sports Boston's The Camera Guys after Tuesday's OTA practice at Gillette Stadium.

Drake Maye talks meeting Jayson Tatum and his prediction for the Celtics in the NBA Finals 🍀📸 pic.twitter.com/LUcfUiq422 — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) June 4, 2024

Game 5 is scheduled for Monday, June 17 at TD Garden. The Celtics have not won an NBA Finals in five or fewer games since beating the Los Angeles Lakers in five in 1965.

Maye met Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and he really enjoyed that experience.

"It was awesome. One of the best players in the NBA," Maye said of Tatum. "Going to the Finals, best of luck to them. He's a great player, lots of respect for Jayson. It was a pleasure meeting him and seeing him do his thing that night."

Maye has an athletic family, and one of his brothers, Luke, played for North Carolina during Tatum's lone season at Duke in 2016-17.

"My brother's first start was at Duke and he was guarding Jayson Tatum that night," Maye said. "My oldest brother Luke. It was a tough night for the Tar Heels."

Tatum scored 19 points with nine rebounds, five assists and two steals as Duke defeated North Carolina 86-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 9, 2017.

Celtics fans are hoping Tatum can help deliver four more victories and another championship for the Celtics.

Game 1 of the Finals starts Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET.