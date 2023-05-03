Drake Maye takes top spot in College Sports Wire’s ACC quarterback rankings

When you see the name Drake Maye, it’s usually at the top or near the top of rankings going into the 2023 college football season. And rightfully so.

The North Carolina quarterback is not only one of the best players at his position returning but also among the best in all of college football. Maye enters this season as one of the top players on NFL draft big boards and he is considered the best quarterback in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Our friends over at College Sports Wire believe that as well.

The site put out its rankings of the top quarterbacks in the ACC and to no surprise, Maye led the way at No. 1:

Maye was the top gunslinger in the ACC last season. On top of his throwing prowess, Maye added another seven scores on the ground. He is among the Heisman Trophy favorites heading into 2023 behind USC’s Caleb Williams. Another productive season should have the Tar Heels right in the mix for the ACC title game.

Maye is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he threw for 4,321 yards, completing 66.2 percent of his attempts and throwing for 38 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions. He led the way for North Carolina’s offense and that should be the case again this year.

