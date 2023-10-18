Has Drake Maye surpaassed Caleb Williams as QB1 for the 2024 NFL draft?

Could North Carolina’s Drake Maye take over Caleb Williams’ spot as the No. 1 quarterback in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft?

One more NFL QB, currently an ESPN analyst, seems to think so.

Analyst Dan Orlovsky, who played in the NFL for the Detroit Lions, was asked on The Dan Patrick Show if there was a chance that North Carolina’s Drake Maye, who is widely considered the second-best QB prospect behind Caleb, could potentially go first in the draft.

Orlovsky responded, “Absolutely.”

Orlovsky compared Maye to Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, explaining that he’s a “big, athletic, powerful dude … great vision, great feel, throws a beautiful deep and leveled ball. I think he’s a superstar in the NFL.”

The 21-year-old Maye has guided North Carolina to a perfect 6-0 record and a No. 12 ranking in the AP Poll. UNC notched a 41-31 victory over No. 25 Miami on Saturday.

In six games this season, Maye has thrown for 1,902 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions on 68.9% passing, to go along with four rushing scores. He has entered the Heisman discussion.

The contention over the top two picks in the 2024 NFL draft will be a storyline to monitor throughout the rest of the college football season. While Williams is a far more polished prospect, his skill set translating to the pro level is a bit more uncertain.

