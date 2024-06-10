Drake Maye stands out at day 1 of Patriots minicamp

Drake Maye is going to have to earn the starting job for the New England Patriots as the franchise has made that the plan from day one. After being selected No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, the hope is that Maye can be the next long-term quarterback for the storied franchise.

Going into this offseason, the rumors surrounding the position was that Maye is behind veteran Jacoby Brissett and that he will have to earn that spot. And on Monday, the first minicamp practice of the year, Maye took a big step forward.

Reports out of Foxborough state that Maye was a standout on day one of mandatory minicamp, being the top performer among the quarterbacks.

Here is what Patriots beat writer Evan Lazar wrote on Monday’s practice:

Although the third overall pick is the top storyline, Brissett continues to rep as the starting quarterback. However, the gap in terms of volume is also closing, as we mentioned previously.

Brissett took 30 competitive reps during team drills, finishing the session with a pedestrian eight completions on 15 pass attempts in 11-on-11s. Maye was 12-of-17 during full-team drills. Pressure was an issue for both quarterbacks, with as many as four practice sacks. As Maye’s reps have increased, Bailey Zappe’s (13 reps) workload is decreasing, while sixth-round rookie Joe Milton continues to see “opportunity” work with only six competitive reps in drills.

Brissett is still getting those first-team reps, which is expected. But Maye is certainly starting to close the gap. A big reason why is the performance in team drills.

Drake Maye has been 🔥🔥🔥 today. This has been his best practice, so far. He went 3/3 with three TDs in the last 7v7 period. Impressive day for the rookie — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) June 10, 2024

He even earned the praise of Brissett following the practice.

“He’s made tremendous strides,” Brissett said. “Not only calling the plays, footwork, throwing the ball, and his overall understanding of the offense.”

There’s a long way to go, but Maye is certainly getting off to a good start.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire