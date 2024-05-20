Drake Maye spends time with NFL legend Tom Brady in Los Angeles over the weekend

I don’t think Tar Heel Nation realizes how lucky it was to have a quarterback of Drake Maye’s caliber over the past three seasons.

Maye played sparingly in 2021, but became the full-time starter for the 2022 and 2023 campaigns. We saw how special Maye was from his first start, which turned into a season when he was named the ACC Player and Rookie of the Year, plus UNC’s first appearance in the ACC Championship Game since 2015.

It’s no surprise that Maye’s collegiate play – 8,018 passing yards,63 passing touchdowns, 1,209 rushing yards and 16 more rushing touchdowns – caught the attention of NFL scouts. Maye was rewarded for his strong run as the Tar Heels’ starter, as the New England Patriots selected him third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Not only will Maye compete with former NC State quarterback Jacoby Brissett for the starting gig, but on a larger scale, Maye has the shoes of Tom Brady to fill.

Brady, who won seven Super Bowls as part of two decades torturing the NFL, was spotted with Maye over the weekend in Los Angeles.

Maye was in California as part of the NFLPA’s Rookie Premiere. Brady, who now lives in Florida, grew up in San Mateo.

Though Brady won several Super Bowls with super-talented rosters, he earned his GOAT status by winning a few with unproven receiving corps.

Maye’s situations were a bit different at North Carolina. He threw to the likes of current NFL wide receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green in 2022, then to fellow UNC teammate and fellow 2024 NFL draftee Devontez Walker last season.

Even if Maye didn’t have stars to catch passes, there’s no doubting his talent.

As Maye progresses throughout his NFL career, will he ever reach Tom Brady’s status?

