Drake Maye sets UNC program record in first start

Things started off a little rough for the UNC football program in Saturday’s opener against Florida A&M but in the end, the Tar Heels found a way to get the job done.

And a big reason why they did was quarterback Drake Maye.

In his first career start, the redshirt freshman impressed and did so right away in the game. He threw for four touchdowns in the first half, leading the Tar Heels on four scoring drives. But it was the second half when UNC needed him the most he made it count.

UNC found a way to extend their 11-point lead with back-to-back scoring drives and the final one made some history. Maye found Josh Downs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, giving him five on the day and a new program record:

Drake Maye is the first UNC QB to throw 5 touchdown passes in his first career start. pic.twitter.com/5oYwOKswIz — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) August 28, 2022

That’s an impressive feat for the redshirt freshman who won the starting job this offseason.

Maye has looked comfortable out there, finding his receivers and letting the plays come to him. UNC is going to need Maye to play well as they enter a tough four-week stretch with a trip to Appalachian State and then Georgia State before hosting Notre Dame.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire