Drake Maye set to visit with Washington Commanders

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye will get his chance to impress the Washington Commanders in hopes of being selected No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

With just a few weeks left until the draft takes place, the debate on who the Commanders will take between Maye and Jayden Daniels is still ongoing and now both are set to visit.

Per Ian Rapoport, Maye is set to visit the Commanders next Tuesday and Wednesday for his top 30 visit. Daniels will be with the team for his visit on Monday as both quarterbacks prep for the draft in just about two weeks.

North Carolina QB Drake Maye is set to visit the #Commanders next Tuesday and Wednesday, sources say. #LSU QB Jayden Daniels will be in Washington on a visit the day prior. On the final days of pre-draft visits, Maye and Daniels will be with the team that holds the No. 2 pick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2024

The discussion as for who the second quarterback off the board behind Caleb Williams will be has shifted in the past few months. Many thought it would be Maye but after a Heisman season from Daniels, that has changed.

Now, it still could be Maye but a lot of mock drafts have him falling even outside of the top 5. Other mock drafts have the Minnesota Vikings connected to Maye with a trade up. There will be a lot more rumors and reports leading into the draft but come April 25th, we will finally know one way or another where Maye lands.

