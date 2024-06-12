Drake Maye has savage response for beaning kid in dodgeball game

Everything is fair game for Drake Maye when playing a game of dodgeball.

The New England Patriots rookie quarterback fielded questions after Wednesday’s minicamp practice, and he was asked about a video of him humming a ball at a kid during a dodgeball game on Tuesday.

Instead of holding practice, the Patriots split up into groups and engaged in various community service activities throughout the Boston area. Maye’s group ended up participating in a dodgeball game with a group of kids.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft had a competitive look in his eye when scooping up a ball and slinging it in the direction of one kid.

“I had to make sure they were looking before I hummed it at them. If they step on the court, it’s fair game,” Maye said.

Drake Maye on getting kids out in dodgeball yesterday: “I had to make sure they were looking before I hummed it at them. If they step on the court, it’s fair game.” pic.twitter.com/ZzdUbLdbXJ — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) June 12, 2024

No man or child is safe from Maye on the dodgeball court.

