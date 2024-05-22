Drake Maye reacts to Celtics’ shocking comeback win over Pacers

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye was as shocked as everyone else to see the Boston Celtics’ improbable comeback victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Maye watched from the sidelines at the TD Garden as Celtics guard Jaylen Brown forced a turnover, before knocking down a 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter to push the game into overtime. The Celtics proceeded to take over the game in extra minutes and pulling out a dramatic victory in the end.

Maye’s reaction after the game was probably the same as everyone else’s in the arena.

“That was pretty sweet,” said Maye, via MassLive’s Karen Guregian.

Maye was treated like a rockstar the moment he entered the building. He signed autographs and even got featured on the jumbotron.

There is a lot of hope riding on the No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft to help get the Patriots’ offense back on track. Like the Celtics, the Patriots hope to get back to competing in conference championships—and eventually, Super Bowls.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire