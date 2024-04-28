Here’s how Drake Maye reacted to Patriots drafting QB Joe Milton III

Drake Maye won’t be the only rookie in the New England Patriots’ quarterbacks room in training camp.

On Saturday, two days after using the No. 3 overall draft pick on Maye, the Patriots used the No. 193 pick in the sixth round on former Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III.

It came as a shock to some considering Milton was believed to be a sleeper pick by many in the later rounds. It also doesn’t help that Patriots fans just survived two years of a revolving door situation under center with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

However, Maye was unfazed in a social media post following the pick. He even congratulated Milton on getting drafted to New England.

Milton has a freakishly strong arm, but he is far from a polished prospect. He’s still a fascinating player with a bit of an unknown ceiling. So it makes sense why the Patriots would want to take a flier on him in the sixth round.

That doesn’t change the fact that Maye is the future franchise quarterback in New England, assuming he plays well. If anything, Milton’s presence, along with veteran Jacoby Brissett, should light an even bigger fire under Maye to hit the ground running.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire