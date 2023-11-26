Drake Maye reaches milestone in UNC career

The 2023 regular season didn’t end as the North Carolina Tar Heels had hoped for on Saturday night. Entering the game at 8-3, getting to 10 wins including beating NC State on the road was the ideal scenario.

But for the third straight year, they fell to NC State in the regular season finale which left a bad taste in their mouths.

One of the lone bright spots in the game was quarterback Drake Maye reaching a milestone for his career. The quarterback officially passed the 8,000 passing yard mark for his career, doing so in the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s loss in Raleigh:

Drake Maye just became the 5th QB in school history to pass for over 8,000 yards. 🏈🐏 — Great Day Tar Heel (@GreatDayTarHeel) November 26, 2023

Maye had some struggles opening up the game, as UNC’s offense couldn’t move the football or do anything against the Wolfpack defense. He did get on track at the end of the second half, leading an impressive scoring drive.

The quarterback then continued that into the second half, leading two 75-yard scoring drives. But the damage was done and the Tar Heels could not recover as they fell to 8-4 on the year.

