Drake Maye predicted UNC would face Will Shipley, Clemson in ACC title game

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is having himself one hell of a season as a redshirt freshman here in 2022. After winning the job this offseason, Maye has put together a Heisman-worthy season, leading the Tar Heels to a 9-1 record overall.

The win on Saturday over Wake Forest clinched the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal division and put the Tar Heels in Charlotte to face Clemson in the conference title game. While the two teams will meet in a few weeks in Charlotte, Maye actually predicted this a few years back.

In 2020, when UNC target Will Shipley committed to Clemson, Maye congratulated him with a tweet and mentioned “see you in the ACC Championship Game”.

Two years later, it’s happening:

Congrats brother❤️ see you in the ACC Championship🤝 https://t.co/ynut4eLgyK — Drake Maye (@DrakeMaye2) May 5, 2020

Both players are North Carolina natives that were class of 2021 recruits and were both recruited by Clemson and UNC. Maye committed to Alabama before flipping to UNC in March of 2020.

Shipley committed to Clemson in May of 2020, just a few months later.

Now the two friends will see their squads facing off in early December with the ACC title on the line.

