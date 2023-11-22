Drake Maye plans on playing UNC’s bowl game, for now

Saturday’s game between the UNC football team and NC State will be the regular season finale, with just a bowl game left for each team. And that could mean this is the final game for North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

The quarterback is considered one of the top prospects for the 2024 NFL draft in April and could be the No. 1 pick depending on how things go from now until then. However, while some think Maye should skip the bowl game to avoid a potential injury, he’s planning on playing in the game at least for now.

Maye met the media on Tuesday to talk about the upcoming game and he revealed his plans for the bowl game.

“That stuff comes after the regular season,” he said via Tar Heel Illustrated. “And my plan’s to play in the bowl game.”

He also noted that he’s focused on NC State and not whether or not this could be his final game for the Tar Heels.

“No, I really haven’t given it much thought,” Maye said. “I think any time you’re playing State and you’re at North Carolina, this is all I’m focused about, and I’m dedicating (to) this all my all to go out there and beat State.”

Things obviously could change between now and the next few weeks when we will know the bowl UNC is in. But the focus is on getting a big road win at NC State and closing out this season on a positive note.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire