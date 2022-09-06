Drake Maye picks up two ACC football honors for Week 1

UNC football quarterback Drake Maye is off to a heck of a start in his first year as the starter. Maye has helped lead UNC to a 2-0 start and came up big in the Tar Heels’ 63-61 win over Appalachian State on Saturday.

For his performance on Saturday, Maye has earned some honors by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The ACC announced their players of the week for this past week and Maye not only was honored but picked up two awards. Maye was named the ACC quarterback of the week and ACC rookie of the week for his play against App. State.

A couple more honors for Drake. This time, ACC Quarterback and Rookie of the Week 🐏#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/BVtpFcE9B8 — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) September 6, 2022

Maye threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another in the win while completing 24 of 36 attempts for 352 passing yards. The 352 passing yards were a career-high for the redshirt freshman quarterback.

