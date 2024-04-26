Drake Maye not buying negativity surrounding Patriots’ roster situation

There has been a ton of talk in regards to the New England Patriots not being an ideal destination for a rookie quarterback. Drake Maye shut down that talk quickly after being selected by the organization with the No. 3 overall pick on Thursday night.

The quarterback will have a chance to reignite an offense that was 30th in the league last year. The Patriots also hold the 34th overall pick in the second round on Friday night in a draft with plenty of wide receiver talent still on the board.

When meeting with the media, Maye was asked about New England being a difficult destination for a rookie quarterback. He was quick to swat down the notion that it would be a tough place to succeed in.

“I think they’re wrong. I think, you know, they had that defense last year, held a lot of teams to low points,” said Maye. “You know, looking forward to helping any way in the offense, offensively. Looking forward to being there, Coach (Jerod) Mayo in his first year, congrats to him. I think anybody that’s saying that, hopefully you’ll find out come this season. Just gonna work hard with the guys, and hopefully prove them wrong.”

The quarterback certainly does not lack confidence, as he looks to help the Patriots return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

What New England does in the coming days will be important, particularly after they struggled to build around Mac Jones in 2021. They would be wise to get offensive weapons for Maye because the organization itself can’t afford to strike out on yet another rookie quarterback.

