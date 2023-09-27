Drake Maye near top of On3 quarterback rankings after Week 4

The college football season will wrap the month of September up this weekend with a full slate of games. But for the North Carolina Tar Heels, they are 4-0 after a win over Pitt and going into the bye week with a lot of confidence.

For quarterback Drake Maye, he may have started the season a little slow against South Carolina and Appalachian State but the past two weeks, he’s picked things up in the wins over Minnesota and now Pitt. And with that, he stands at No. 2 the On3 quarterback rankings for Week 5.

Here is what Andrew Graham wrote on Maye and his ranking for the week:

Maye threw a touchdown pass with his left hand on Saturday night in a victory. He is right handed. It’s been a rollercoaster at moments for Maye, but the results have been good enough and the Tar Heels are 4-0. He’s only got five touchdowns to four interceptions, but he’s added three with his legs and is completing nearly 73% of his passes.

Maye is the highest-ranked ACC quarterback on the list beating out No. 12 Jordan Travis, No. 13 Tyler Van Dyke, No. 17 Riley Lenoard, and No. 25 Jack Plummer.

UNC returns to action next weekend as the Tar Heels host Syracuse in Chapel Hill.

