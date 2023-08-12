Drake Maye named to Walter Camp award watch list

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye has already earned a lot of preseason recognition as he enters his second year as the starter for the Tar Heels. And on Friday, the recognition continued.

Maye was one of 45 players to be named to the Preseason Watch List for the 2023 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. The preseason watch list was announced by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Among the players selected to the preseason watch list for this season are 38 offensive players including 20 quarterbacks. On the defensive side, seven players were named to the watch list.

The award is given out annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Maye is coming off a big 2022 season in which he was named the ACC Player of the Year. He enters 2023 as the preseason player of the year in the conference as well.

In mid-November, 10 semifinalists will be announced for the award and a winner will be announced on ESPN’s College Football Awards Show in December.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire