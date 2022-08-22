Drake Maye named starting quarterback for UNC

We finally have a winner in the UNC football quarterback competition.

On Monday, head coach Mack Brown announced that redshirt freshman Drake Maye would be the starter for Week 0 against Florida A&M, telling the media during his morning press conference in Chapel Hill.

Maye beat out sophomore Jacolby Criswell after a competition that lasted all offseason following Sam Howell’s departure for the NFL. The Tar Heels put both Maye and Criswell through a tough competition and now Maye has emerged as the winner.

The former four-star recruit commit flipped his commitment from Alabama to North Carolina as one of the top recruits for the Tar Heels in their 2021 class.

Maye appeared in a few games last season, completing 7 of his 10 attempts for 89 yards and 1 touchdown.

Criswell will serve as the backup for the Tar Heels.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire