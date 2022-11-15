Drake Maye named semifinalist for Davey O’Brien Award

UNC football quarterback Drake Maye continues to pick up national recognition for his impressive 2022 season.

The redshirt freshman quarterback has been among the best at his position all season long, and now he has the chance to win a prestigious award for his play at the end of the season. On Tuesday, Maye was named one of the semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.

The Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee announced the semifinalists on Tuesday afternoon. Below are the semifinalists for the award:

Stetson Bennett, Jayden Daniels, Max Duggan, Frank Harris, Sam Hartman, Hendon Hooker, Drake Maye, Grayson McCall, J.J. McCarthy, Tanner Mordecai, Bo Nix, Michael Penix, Austin Reed, Cameron Rising,

Will Rogers, Kurtis Rourke, C.J. Stroud, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jordan Travis, Caleb Williams and Bryce Young.

Drake is a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award 🏆 #CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/rlSpw5ITp1 — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) November 15, 2022

The selection committee will cut the list down to three finalists on November 29th as fans will be able to vote for their favorite beginning the 15th.

The winner will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, December 8th.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire