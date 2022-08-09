Drake Maye named redshirt freshmen to watch in 2022

The quarterback battle for the UNC football program continues on as Mack Brown and his coaching staff hope to find a resolution soon enough. While we don’t know who has the clear advantage, one player in the race is earning some praise nationally.

Drake Maye was named to 247Sports’ top redshirt freshmen to watch for the 2022 season. The former Alabama commit flipped to UNC before the 2021 season and sat behind Sam Howell for his first year. Now he’s in a battle with Jacolby Criswell for the starting spot and if Maye wins it, he’s someone that could be a national name.

Here is what Chris Hummer wrote on the quarterback:

Drake Maye is locked in one of the most interesting QB battles of the offseason as he and Jacolby Criswell push to replace Sam Howell. Maye, a five-star QB in the Top247, is the highest-ranked quarterback to ever sign with the program. We’ll know the Monday of UNC’s Week 0 contest vs. Florida A&M which quarterback wins the starting job, but either way he’s going to be on the field this year. Given the system and the skill talent the Tar Heels claim at wide receiver, Maye could be a national breakout star if he wins the starting job.

The Tar Heels are just a few weeks out from opening their 2022 season against Florida A&M and have yet to decide their quarterback. They could wait until the day of to announce and even let both have a shot with live game reps.

But the sooner it gets decided, the better for the Tar Heels.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire