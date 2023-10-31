Drake Maye named to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2023

The last two weeks haven’t gone as the North Carolina Tar Heels’ football program has wanted. But one consistent with this team through the first eight games has been the play of Drake Maye.

The quarterback has been one of the best in college football this season and now he’s being honored again.

On Tuesday, Maye was named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2023. He goes from being on the midseason watch list to the class and is now one of 35 players who are still in the running for the Davey O’Brien Award.

Semifinalists for the award will be named on November 14th and finalists two weeks later. The winner will be announced on the Home Depot College Football Awards on December 8th.

Congrats to Drake on being named to the 2023 Davey O’Brien QB Class 👏#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/oN9fZ5Ug8B — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) October 31, 2023

So far this season, Maye has thrown for 2,559 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions. He’s completed 65.6 percent of his passes as well.

North Carolina is getting set to take on Campbell at home on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire