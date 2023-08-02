Drake Maye named ACC Preseason Player of the Year

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye has picked up another preseason honor ahead of the 2023 college football season.

After the ACC held its annual kickoff event a week ago, Maye was named the Preseason Player of the Year for the conference. It comes to no surprise as Maye is coming off a big first year as a starter in 2022, earning the conference’s Player of the Year award last season.

Maye is not only among the best-returning players in the ACC but in all of college football. He should be in the mix to be drafted in the top 3 in the 2024 NFL draft and is a Heisman contender going into 2023.

In 2022, Maye threw for 4,321 yards and 38 TDs, while rushing for 698 yards and seven TDs. He also broke some program records along the way,

Maye received 88 first-place votes, beating out Florida State’s quarterback Jordan Travis (66) and Clemson running back Will Shipley (17).

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire